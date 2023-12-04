Sensex climbs to record high, Nifty settles above 20,640 mark
On Monday, the stock market closed with an uptrend movement, recording massive gains for the benchmark indices. The Sensex soared 1.81% to 68,699.52 points, while the Nifty gained 1.85% to 20,642.7 points. The midcap indices showed bullish signals with the Nifty Midcap 50 rising 1.04% to 12,464.45 points. Here are more details on the market's performance on Monday.
Who were the biggest gainers and losers?
As the top-performing sectors of the market, NIFTY PSU BANK, NIFTY BANK, and NIFTY PVT BANK led the way, gaining 3.71%, 3.48%, and 3.42%, respectively. The biggest stock gainers were Eicher Motors, Adani Enterprises, and Adani Ports, which climbed 7.43%, 7.13%, and 6.14%, respectively. Among the biggest stock losers were HDFC Life, Britannia, and Wipro, shedding 1.06%, 0.66%, and 0.05%, respectively.
Take a peek at the global markets
Coming to the Asian markets, the Hang Seng Index slipped 184.25 points, or 1.11%, to 16,646.05 points while the Nikkei rose 200.24 points, or 0.6%, to 33,231.27 points. Meanwhile, in the US market, NASDAQ closed on a positive note, gaining 0.46% to 14,291.15 points.
INR goes down 0.07% against the US Dollar
The Indian Rupee (INR) slipped 0.07% to settle at Rs. 83.36 against the US Dollar in the forex trade on Monday. Meanwhile, the gold futures prices rose Rs. 359 or 0.57%, to Rs. 63,471. The silver futures slipped Rs. 457 or 0.6%, to Rs. 76,136. The crude oil futures fell by $1.42 or 1.88%, to $73.93 per barrel.
No change in fuel prices
Fuel prices in Delhi remained unchanged on Monday, with diesel priced at Rs. 89.66/liter and petrol at Rs. 96.76/liter. Meanwhile, in Mumbai, diesel costs Rs. 94.25 per liter and petrol is priced at Rs. 106.29 per liter.
How have the popular cryptocurrencies moved today?
Bitcoin is selling at $41,657.39, which is up 5.55% from yesterday. Ethereum is currently trading at $2,258.34, up 4.35%. BNB and Cardano are priced at $233.78 (2.30% up) and $0.4123 (4.17% up), respectively. Finally, up 5.62% from yesterday, Dogecoin is trading at $0.09003.