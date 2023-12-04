Sensex climbs to record high, Nifty settles above 20,640 mark

1/6

Business 2 min read

Sensex climbs to record high, Nifty settles above 20,640 mark

By Akash Pandey 04:06 pm Dec 04, 202304:06 pm

Nifty Midcap 50 rose 1.04% to 12,464 points

On Monday, the stock market closed with an uptrend movement, recording massive gains for the benchmark indices. The Sensex soared 1.81% to 68,699.52 points, while the Nifty gained 1.85% to 20,642.7 points. The midcap indices showed bullish signals with the Nifty Midcap 50 rising 1.04% to 12,464.45 points. Here are more details on the market's performance on Monday.

2/6

Who were the biggest gainers and losers?

As the top-performing sectors of the market, NIFTY PSU BANK, NIFTY BANK, and NIFTY PVT BANK led the way, gaining 3.71%, 3.48%, and 3.42%, respectively. The biggest stock gainers were Eicher Motors, Adani Enterprises, and Adani Ports, which climbed 7.43%, 7.13%, and 6.14%, respectively. Among the biggest stock losers were HDFC Life, Britannia, and Wipro, shedding 1.06%, 0.66%, and 0.05%, respectively.

3/6

Take a peek at the global markets

Coming to the Asian markets, the Hang Seng Index slipped 184.25 points, or 1.11%, to 16,646.05 points while the Nikkei rose 200.24 points, or 0.6%, to 33,231.27 points. Meanwhile, in the US market, NASDAQ closed on a positive note, gaining 0.46% to 14,291.15 points.

4/6

INR goes down 0.07% against the US Dollar

The Indian Rupee (INR) slipped 0.07% to settle at Rs. 83.36 against the US Dollar in the forex trade on Monday. Meanwhile, the gold futures prices rose Rs. 359 or 0.57%, to Rs. 63,471. The silver futures slipped Rs. 457 or 0.6%, to Rs. 76,136. The crude oil futures fell by $1.42 or 1.88%, to $73.93 per barrel.

5/6

No change in fuel prices

Fuel prices in Delhi remained unchanged on Monday, with diesel priced at Rs. 89.66/liter and petrol at Rs. 96.76/liter. Meanwhile, in Mumbai, diesel costs Rs. 94.25 per liter and petrol is priced at Rs. 106.29 per liter.

6/6

How have the popular cryptocurrencies moved today?

Bitcoin is selling at $41,657.39, which is up 5.55% from yesterday. Ethereum is currently trading at $2,258.34, up 4.35%. BNB and Cardano are priced at $233.78 (2.30% up) and $0.4123 (4.17% up), respectively. Finally, up 5.62% from yesterday, Dogecoin is trading at $0.09003.