Sensex closes at 65,970 points, Nifty settles below 19,800 mark

By Akash Pandey 04:03 pm Nov 24, 202304:03 pm

Apollo Hospitals, Wipro, and HCL Tech emerged as the most losing stocks

On Friday, the major indices of the stock market ended on a flat note. The Sensex shed 47.77 points to settle at 65,970.04 points, and the Nifty closed at 19,794.7 points. Mimicking the broader market trend, the midcap indices also ended flat with the Nifty Midcap 50 closing at 11,955.25 points. Read on for more details on Friday's market report.

Who were the biggest winners and losers?

On Friday, NIFTY PHARMA, NIFTY METAL, and NIFTY BANK emerged as the top-performing sectors, rising 0.86%, 0.67%, and 0.44%, respectively. Furthermore, Cipla, Adani Enterprises, and Divis Labs emerged as the top-performing stocks, edging up 2.39%, 2.31%, and 2.07%, respectively. Apollo Hospitals, Wipro, and HCL Tech emerged as the most losing stocks, falling 1.69%, 1.61%, and 1.49%, respectively.

Take a glance at the global markets

In the Asian markets, the Shanghai Composite Index plunged 0.69% to 3,040.97 points while the Hang Seng Index declined 2% to 17,559.42 points. The Nikkei Index rose 0.52%, to 33,625.53 points. In the US, NASDAQ gained 65.88 points, or 0.46%, to 14,265.86 points.

INR goes down 0.02% against the US Dollar

On Friday, the Indian Rupee (INR) edged 0.02% lower to Rs. 83.37 versus the US Dollar in the forex trade. The gold and silver futures prices witnessed little movement, largely trading flat. While the gold futures settled at Rs. 61,146, the silver futures closed at Rs. 72,880. Coming to the crude oil futures, the prices soared 0.39% to settle at $76.75 per barrel.

No change in fuel prices

On Friday, the fuel prices held steady. In Delhi, diesel and petrol are priced at Rs. 89.66/liter and Rs. 96.76/liter, respectively. Meanwhile, in Mumbai, diesel maintains its rate at Rs. 94.25/liter, and petrol is priced at Rs. 106.29/liter.

How are the popular cryptocurrencies performing?

Bitcoin is selling at $37,636.75, which is up 0.02% from yesterday. Ethereum is up 0.99%, and is trading at $2,107.98. BNB and Cardano are listed at $235.70 (0.10% down) and $0.3892 (0.59% up), respectively. Finally, up 2.11% from yesterday, Dogecoin is trading at $0.07794.