Wipro to consider bonus share issue on October 17
Wipro's board of directors will discuss a possible bonus share issue in their next meeting on October 17, according to the company's BSE filing. The proposal will be considered in accordance with the Companies Act, 2013 and the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018. The announcement comes after Wipro's shares rose slightly to close at ₹528.95 after Friday's trading session.
Q2 results alongside bonus share issue
Apart from the bonus share issue, Wipro is also gearing up to announce its financial results for the second quarter of the fiscal year (FY) 2024-25. The announcement will be made post-market hours on October 17, according to the company's official website. The results of these discussions will be immediately communicated to stock exchanges after the board meeting concludes.
Wipro to host call post-results announcement on October 17
After releasing its Q2 results, Wipro has planned a call where senior management will discuss the financial performance for the July to September quarter and answer questions. The call is scheduled for 7:00pm (IST) on October 17, according to the company's BSE filing. With this, the company hopes to provide transparency and address any queries regarding their financial standing in this period.