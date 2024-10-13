Summarize Simplifying... In short Wipro is set to consider a bonus share issue and announce its Q2 financial results for FY 2024-25 on October 17.

Wipro's board meeting to take place next week

By Akash Pandey 06:02 pm Oct 13, 202406:02 pm

What's the story Wipro's board of directors will discuss a possible bonus share issue in their next meeting on October 17, according to the company's BSE filing. The proposal will be considered in accordance with the Companies Act, 2013 and the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018. The announcement comes after Wipro's shares rose slightly to close at ₹528.95 after Friday's trading session.

Upcoming announcements

Q2 results alongside bonus share issue

Apart from the bonus share issue, Wipro is also gearing up to announce its financial results for the second quarter of the fiscal year (FY) 2024-25. The announcement will be made post-market hours on October 17, according to the company's official website. The results of these discussions will be immediately communicated to stock exchanges after the board meeting concludes.

Post-announcement call

Wipro to host call post-results announcement on October 17

After releasing its Q2 results, Wipro has planned a call where senior management will discuss the financial performance for the July to September quarter and answer questions. The call is scheduled for 7:00pm (IST) on October 17, according to the company's BSE filing. With this, the company hopes to provide transparency and address any queries regarding their financial standing in this period.