Summarize Simplifying... In short Swiggy, a popular food marketplace, has acquired a team in Mumbai for the World Pickleball League (WPBL).

The CEO of Swiggy, Rohit Kapoor, sees this as a chance to connect with consumers in a fun and engaging way.

WPBL co-founder, Gaurav Natekar, believes Swiggy's involvement will boost the league's popularity and help pickleball reach a wider audience.

WPBL's inaugural season will be held in Jan-Feb 2025

Swiggy acquires Mumbai team in World Pickleball League

By Akash Pandey 04:19 pm Nov 22, 202404:19 pm

What's the story Popular online food delivery platform Swiggy has announced its acquisition of the Mumbai team in the World Pickleball League (WPBL). The WPBL is a global franchise-based pickleball league in India, co-founded by ex-Indian tennis players Gaurav Natekar and Arati Ponnappa Natekar. The inaugural season of this rapidly growing sport is set to run from January 24 to February 2, 2025.

Team announcement

Swiggy's Mumbai team: The 2nd in WPBL

Swiggy's Mumbai team is the second to be announced by the WPBL, after the Chennai franchise owned by actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The inaugural edition of the WPBL will be held in Mumbai, giving Swiggy's team a chance to showcase skills in front of their home crowd. This move is in line with Swiggy's commitment to connect with consumers in innovative and meaningful ways.

Acquisition insights

Swiggy's CEO on acquiring Mumbai team

Rohit Kapoor, CEO of Swiggy Food Marketplace, shared his thoughts on the acquisition. "Look, it's a fun, easy game to play for most people. And I can see food stalls, a happy game and the whole family there for a great weekend," he said. Kapoor thinks Swiggy fits perfectly into this scenario and can deliver joy to people through their partnership with WPBL and Mumbai.

League expectations

WPBL co-founder's outlook on Swiggy's involvement

Gaurav Natekar, co-founder and CEO of WPBL, said he believes WPBL could be one of India's top and most popular leagues in the next three to five years. He sees Swiggy's involvement as a testimony of how the sport and league is resonating with the public. Natekar hopes as one of India's most-loved companies, Swiggy will add to the overall excitement and help reach a larger audience for both the league and pickleball sport.