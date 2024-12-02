Summarize Simplifying... In short Swiggy's rapid food delivery service, Bolt, has expanded to over 400 cities, including emerging hubs and Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities in India.

The service, which prioritizes orders closest to Bolt outlets, has partnered with popular global chains and local favorites.

Bolt's expansion reflects the growing consumer trend towards instant gratification and quick commerce. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Bolt was launched only two months ago

Swiggy's 10-minute food delivery service 'Bolt' now in 400+ cities

By Akash Pandey 05:40 pm Dec 02, 202405:40 pm

What's the story Swiggy has announced the expansion of its rapid food delivery service, Bolt, to more than 400 cities across India. Launched just two months ago, the service promises to deliver ready-to-eat food from popular restaurants and Quick Service Restaurants (QSRs) within a span of just 10 minutes, with minimal to no preparation time. Bolt currently partners with over 40,000 restaurants across the country, providing an extensive menu of items within a 2km delivery radius.

Service growth

Bolt's initial launch and recent expansion

Bolt was first launched on October 4, in six major Indian cities: Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, New Delhi, Mumbai, and Pune. Now, the service has expanded its reach to emerging hubs like Jaipur, Lucknow, Ahmedabad, Indore, Coimbatore and Kochi. Notably, it has also entered Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities like Roorkee, Guntur, Warangal, Patna, Jagtial, Solan, Nashik, Shillong, etc.

User response

Highest adoption rates and delivery optimization

Swiggy says Andhra Pradesh and Telangana have seen the highest adoption for Bolt, followed by Haryana, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Gujarat, Rajasthan, and Punjab. To keep its delivery partners safe, Swiggy doesn't differentiate between Bolt and regular orders. The company also said there are no incentives for fast delivery. Rather, it optimizes delivery speed by prioritizing those closest to the Bolt outlets.

Strategic alliances

Swiggy's partnerships and popular restaurants

As part of its expansion strategy, Swiggy is working with restaurants to prioritize Bolt orders that require little or no preparation time. The service features popular global chains such as KFC, McDonald's, Burger King, Baskin Robbins, Starbucks, Chaayos, and EatFit. It also includes local favorites like Gwalia Sweets in Ahmedabad, Bhartiya Jalpan and Anand Sweets in Bengaluru, MM Mithaiwala in Mumbai, Sethi Ice-cream in Delhi, and Irani Cafe in Pune.

Market influence

Bolt's impact on Tier-2 cities and consumer trends

In Tier-2 cities, select partners such as Varalakshmi Tiffins in Guntur, Akhshay Tiffins in Mangaluru, and Baap of Rolls in Roorkie have already witnessed over 10% of their orders coming via Bolt. Swiggy's Food Marketplace CEO Rohit Kapoor said, "Bolt is changing the way customers are experiencing food ....We're thrilled to bring this experience to even more cities and homes." The expansion comes as consumer expectations shift toward instant gratification with the rise of quick commerce.