What's the story

The Unified Payments Interface (UPI), India's most popular digital payment system, is facing a major service disruption at the moment.

Thousands of users are reporting issues in completing payments and fund transfers.

Downdetector data shows over 1,000 complaints about UPI services by 12:00pm today, with payment failures being the most commonly reported issue.

This comes after two major outages, one at the end of March and another at the beginning of April.