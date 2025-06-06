Bangladesh's interim leader Yunus finally announces dates for general elections
What's the story
Bangladesh will hold its national elections "on any day in the first half of April 2026," interim chief Muhammad Yunus announced on Friday.
This will be the first election after former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's government was ousted in August 2024 amid a mass uprising.
Since then, the administration led by the Nobel Peace Prize laureate has been running the South Asian nation of 173 million people.
Social unrest
Opposition parties demand early polls
Yunus' government, however, has also experienced significant dissatisfaction in recent weeks, with protests breaking out last month over pay demands and orders allowing public servants to be fired for misconduct without going through lengthy procedures.
Opposition parties, including the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), have pushed for polls by December 2025, warning continued support for the interim government would be "difficult" without a definitive schedule.
Army chief General Waker-Uz-Zaman also supported year-end elections amid fears of political gridlock.
Election schedule
Timeline for polls
Initially, Yunus had suggested elections could be held between December 2025 and June 2026.
However, political parties demanded a clearer timeline.
After announcing elections, Yunus, who is not affiliated with any party and has stated that he is not interested in contesting, said the election commission will present a detailed roadmap for the vote at an appropriate time.
Political unrest
Hasina's party banned
The election, though, would see no participation from Hasina's League party, which has been barred from contesting the polls. The elections commission suspended its registration last month.
Yunus's government had already banned all Awami League activities under the Anti-Terrorism Act following days of protests, claiming national security concerns.
Hasina had secured her fourth straight term in 2024.