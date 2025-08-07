TCS to hike salaries of 80% employees amid mass layoffs

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) , India's leading IT services company, has announced a wage hike for nearly 80% of its workforce. The decision is part of a larger strategy to retain and reward talent. This announcement comes at a time when TCS is also planning to lay off over 12,000 employees this year as part of its workforce realignment strategy.

Implementation details Wage hike effective from September 1 The wage hike, which will be applicable to mid to junior-level employees, will come into effect from September 1. TCS's Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO), Milind Lakkad, and CHRO Designate K Sudeep announced the decision in an email to employees on Wednesday. The email read, "We are pleased to announce a compensation revision for all eligible associates in grades up to C3A and equivalent."

Future readiness TCS's future-ready journey The wage hike announcement comes as part of TCS's broader strategy to become a "future-ready organization." The company is focusing on investing in technology, deploying artificial intelligence (AI), expanding into new markets, and realigning its workforce. Last month, TCS had said it was on a journey to become a future-ready organization with strategic initiatives across multiple fronts, including investing in new tech areas and deploying AI at scale.