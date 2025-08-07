Why Escorts Kubota's stock is down despite strong financial performance

For anyone tracking business trends or investing, it's interesting: Escorts Kubota grew revenue by nearly 16% in FY25 to ₹10,244 crore and boosted net profit by 9% to ₹1,125 crore. Earnings per share also climbed from ₹96.80 to ₹115.04—so on paper, things look great.

What does the market say?

Despite these numbers (and a final dividend of ₹18 per share), investors stayed cautious.

In Q1 FY25 alone, net profit jumped almost five times compared to last year's June quarter—showing real momentum—but overall market sentiment stayed neutral, which seems to have kept buyers on the sidelines for now.