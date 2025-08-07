NSDL's stock soars 35% in 2 days: What's the buzz

Experts optimistic about NSDL's growth

The IPO was a hit, getting subscribed 41 times overall! Retail investors were eager (7.7 times oversubscribed), but institutional buyers really went all in with over 100 times subscription.

NSDL already controls about 85% of India's depository market and manages securities worth over ₹200 lakh crore.

Experts like Harshal Dasani are upbeat about its future thanks to India's growing number of retail investors and digital push—though he suggests holding for the long term if you're thinking beyond short-term swings.