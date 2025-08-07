Next Article
NMDC's stock dips despite record profits, ₹1 dividend
NMDC's stock dipped by 2% to ₹70.41 on Thursday, right after the company announced a ₹1 per share dividend.
Even with revenue up 12% to nearly ₹24,000 crore and profits climbing to over ₹6,500 crore, investors weren't impressed.
So, what's the takeaway?
If you're watching the markets or thinking about investing, it's a reminder that good numbers don't always mean instant stock gains.
NMDC is also gearing up for its big annual meeting and will reveal fresh quarterly results soon—so there could be more movement ahead.