Reliance to invest ₹1.4 lakh crore in FY25
Reliance Industries is stepping up its game, putting over ₹1.4 lakh crore back into the business in FY25—a bump from FY24's spend.
The focus? Growing energy, retail (think 19,000+ stores!), and digital infrastructure, all while adding more value to the company.
Net profit, loans, dividends: The other highlights
Reliance isn't just making money—it's also giving back more to India's economy, with a 13% jump in contributions to the exchequer and a net profit of over ₹81,000 crore.
They're also keeping an eye on sustainability and shifting consumer habits by raising $3 billion in loans (including $1 billion just for green projects).
Plus, shareholders get a little love too: there's a dividend of ₹5.50 per share coming their way.