Reliance to invest ₹1.4 lakh crore in FY25

Net profit, loans, dividends: The other highlights

Reliance isn't just making money—it's also giving back more to India's economy, with a 13% jump in contributions to the exchequer and a net profit of over ₹81,000 crore.

They're also keeping an eye on sustainability and shifting consumer habits by raising $3 billion in loans (including $1 billion just for green projects).

Plus, shareholders get a little love too: there's a dividend of ₹5.50 per share coming their way.