World Hemophilia Day: History, theme, and significance

Written by Lahari Basu Apr 17, 2022, 10:20 am 2 min read

The day aims to raise awareness about inherited bleeding disorders. (Photo credit: World Federation of Hemophilia)

Observed on April 17 every year, World Hemophilia Day brings people with bleeding disorders together. The day is commemorated to spread awareness about hemophilia and various other bleeding disorders for which people do not receive proper treatment. Iconic structures around the world take part in "Light it Up Red'' on this day to raise awareness and help those affected by inherited bleeding disorders.

Context Here is what our expert says

Blood clotting is a process by which the body seals any broken vessels after trauma.

It is dependent on 13 individual chemicals or proteins found in the body known as "factors."

The deficiency of two of these, namely Factor VIII and Factor IX, cause hemophilia A and B, respectively.

Males are more frequently affected and the disease symptoms include frequent bruising and intractable bleeding.

#1 What is hemophilia?

Hemophilia is a disorder in which one's blood doesn't clot because of the lack of blood-clotting proteins. Someone with hemophilia might bleed out fast and for long even after a small cut than a regular person. Hemophilia is typically inherited, however, in some rare cases, it may develop later in life if not present at birth. It can't be cured but can be treated.

#2 History of World Hemophilia Day

The date, April 17, was chosen in 1989 to honor Frank Schnabel, the founder of the World Federation of Hemophilia, born with severe hemophilia A. WFH educates people with bleeding disorders and advocates enhanced medical treatment. The body represents the interests of people with inherited bleeding disorders in 147 nations. It believes that proper treatment and care can help such people live normal lives.

#3 Theme for 2022

According to the World Federation of Hemophilia, the theme this year is--Access for All: Partnership. Policy. Progress. Engaging your government, integrating inherited bleeding disorders into national policy. It aims to bring the matter to the attention of policymakers and governments for a larger impact. When this happens, there would be increased access to care and treatment for those affected by the disorders.

#4 Need for awareness

Lack of awareness about the disease has meant that several people with bleeding disorders receive poor or no treatment. According to the WFH, one in every 1,000 people has a bleeding disorder among which many receive no treatment. The aim is to make care and treatment available to all by 2025, regardless of their type of bleeding disorder, gender, or geographical location.