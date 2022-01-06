COVID-19: Home isolation reduced from 10 to 7 days

Saptak Datta Twitter Jan 06, 2022, 01:13 pm 2 min read

Experts say India is now seeing a third wave of COVID-19.

COVID-19 patients can now terminate their isolation stay seven days after testing positive for the virus in mild/asymptomatic cases, according to the government's revised home isolation guidelines. Earlier, a COVID-19 patient was needed to remain in home isolation for 10 days. After the home isolation period is over, there is no need for a retest, said the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday.

Context Why does this story matter?

The government's updated guideline comes as COVID-19 cases across the country have been on the rise. Experts say India is now seeing a third wave of COVID-19. Doctors have warned that the healthcare system will be spread too thin if infections increase to worrying highs. Already, over 100 healthcare workers across Delhi's hospitals have tested positive for the virus.

Quote 'Majority of the cases are asymptomatic or very mild'

"Over the past two years, it has been seen that majority of cases of COVID-19 are either asymptomatic or have very mild symptoms," the guidelines state. These cases normally improve with minimum intervention and can be handled at home with good medical supervision.

Information Wearing masks mandatory: Guidelines

The patients will continue wearing masks and act in a COVID-compliant manner, the guidelines state. Masks should be changed after every eight hours or prior to that if it becomes wet. If a caregiver enters a patient's room, both of them should wear an N-95 mask. Before discarding a mask, it should be cut into pieces and put in a bag for 72 hours.

Do you know? Advisory for senior citizens, patients with co-morbidites

Senior citizens and people with co-morbidities such as diabetes, hypertension, heart illness, and chronic lung disease should only be granted home isolation after consulting with a doctor, according to the updated guidelines.

Details How bad is the outbreak in India?

India has reported 2,630 cases of the Omicron strain, of which 995 have recovered migrated, as of Thursday morning. Maharashtra had the most cases with 797, followed by Delhi (465), Rajasthan (236), and Kerala (234). The number of new coronavirus infections in India increased by 90,928 in a single day, up from 58,097 the previous day.