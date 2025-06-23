US, China, Hong Kong lead rush for NZ's 'golden' visas 

The new visa scheme has attracted a total of 189 applications in under three months. This is a huge jump from the 116 applications received over two-and-a-half years under the previous rules. The majority of these applications have been from United States citizens, with 85 submissions. Mainland China and Hong Kong follow with 26 and 24 applications, respectively.

Economic growth

New Zealand's economy shows signs of recovery

The surge in visa applications comes as New Zealand's economy shows signs of recovery. Official data released last week showed that the economy grew faster than expected in the first quarter. This is a welcome development for policymakers who are trying to stabilize an economy that fell into a technical recession last year. The two-quarter GDP decline was the worst since 1991, barring pandemic-related downturns.