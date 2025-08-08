Japanese newspaper sues Perplexity for using its content

Japan 's leading newspaper, Yomiuri Shimbun, has filed a lawsuit against US-based artificial intelligence (AI) company Perplexity . The suit alleges that Perplexity has been "free-riding" on the newspaper's content through its search engine. This is the first time a major Japanese news organization has taken such action against an AI firm.

Lawsuit details Yomiuri claims loss of advertising revenue The lawsuit, filed in Tokyo, seeks damages of 2.2 billion yen ($14.7 million). This amount corresponds to 120,000 Yomiuri articles that were allegedly used "without permission" between February and June this year. The newspaper also claims that Perplexity's users only click on its search summaries and not on the newspaper's website, resulting in reduced traffic and lost advertising revenue.

Concerns raised Concerns over impact on democracy A spokesperson for Yomiuri Shimbun has expressed concerns that Perplexity's actions could negatively affect accurate journalism and undermine democracy. The newspaper, which has a daily circulation of around six million, is one of five major dailies in Japan. Perplexity has yet to respond to these allegations or the lawsuit filed by Yomiuri Shimbun.