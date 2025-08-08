Next Article
MDL's revenue nearly tripled and profits jumped 5 times
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders's (MDL) shares dropped by 2.01% to ₹2,729.10 in a recent session—even though the company has seen some serious financial gains lately.
Over the past four years, MDL's revenue nearly tripled and profits jumped five times, showing their business is definitely on the rise.
Recent quarterly results and bold moves
MDL recently shared its latest quarterly results and has been making bold moves—like planning to buy a majority stake in Colombo Dockyard for almost $53 million.
The company also announced a ₹3 per share dividend in April and split its stock last December to make shares more affordable for investors.
All these steps are aimed at boosting value for shareholders.