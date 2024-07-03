In brief Simplifying... In brief Hemant Soren, previously accused of money laundering, has been granted bail by the Jharkhand High Court and is speculated to return as the Chief Minister of Jharkhand.

This comes after current CM Champai's sudden cancellation of public events and his potential shift to the role of JMM's executive president, a position he reportedly isn't pleased with.

If Soren is reinstated, he will be the 13th CM of the state, which was formed in 2000. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Hemant Soren set to return as CM

Hemant Soren to return as Jharkhand chief minister: Reports

By Chanshimla Varah 06:15 pm Jul 03, 202406:15 pm

What's the story Hemant Soren, the former Chief Minister of Jharkhand, is poised to return to his previous role following his release from prison in connection with a money laundering case on June 28. The current Chief Minister, Champai Soren, is expected to resign on Wednesday evening, India Today reported, citing sources. This decision was made during a legislative party meeting of the ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM)-led alliance at Champai's residence.

Political developments

Hemant Soren's leadership speculations and legal troubles

The Jharkhand High Court granted Soren bail, citing reasons to believe he was "not guilty" of money laundering charges related to a land scam in Ranchi. Following his release, Soren informed party workers that he was prepared for possible early assembly elections in Jharkhand. The speculation about his return as chief minister was further fueled by the last-minute cancellations of current CM Champai's public programs scheduled on July 2 and 3.

Leadership change

Speculations intensify over Hemant Soren's return as Chief Minister

If sworn in, Hemant will become the 13th CM of Jharkhand, which was carved out of Bihar in November 2000. Champai took over as CM shortly after Hemant resigned before being arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in February. The sitting CM may now be chosen JMM's executive president, a position he is unhappy about, according to reports. Champai said he felt "insulted" during a meeting of JMM's legislature party; however, the party elected Hemant as its leader, reports added.