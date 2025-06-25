Neeraj Chopra wins gold medal at Ostrava Golden Spike: Details

Neeraj Chopra , India's Olympic gold medalist and reigning world champion, won the men's javelin throw gold medal at the Ostrava Golden Spike on June 24. The two-time Olympic medalist won the event with a best effort of 85.29 meters. Chopra prevailed after his Paris Diamond League victory earlier in the month. It was his first title of the season. Here are further details.

Winning throw Chopra's winning throw and podium finish As mentioned, Chopra registered an incredible throw of 85.29m in the third attempt to clinch the title. South Africa's Douw Smit (84.12m) and Grenada's Anderson Peters (83.63m) followed Chopra on second and third spots, respectively. Thomas Rohler, who won the gold medal in Rio Olympics 2016, secured seventh place. He could not touch the distance of 80 meters in a single attempt.

Achievements A look at his recent achievements Last week, Neeraj won the Paris Diamond League, which marked his first title of the 2025 season. He managed to overcome the challenge of Julian Weber with a throw of 88.16 meters in his first attempt. Earlier, he created history in the 2025 Doha Diamond League by crossing the distance of 90 meters (90.23) for the first time.

Do you know? The elusive 90m mark Chopra had become the first Indian to breach the elusive 90-meter mark. This made him one among only 25 javelin throwers across the world to have thrown beyond 90 meters.