Ronaldo's lavish engagement ring for Georgina cost at least ₹17cr

The ring, which spans almost half the length of Rodriguez's finger, features a large oval-shaped center diamond with two smaller stones on either side. Jewelry experts have weighed in. According to FirstPost, Briony Raymond, a jeweler from New York , estimates that the main oval diamond could be between 25-30 carats. Laura Taylor of Lorel Diamonds estimated the ring's value at a minimum of $2 million, while Rare Carat's Ajay Anand valued it at no less than $5 million.

Relationship

Engagement marks new chapter for the couple

The side diamonds are estimated to be around 1 carat each, according to Kegan Fisher, founder of Frank Darling. The diamond is said to be 'flawless,' the highest quality available. The engagement marks a new chapter for the couple who have been together since 2017. They are parents to five children. They first met at a Gucci store where Rodriguez worked as an employee in Madrid.