What's the story

Stand-up comedian Nikki Glaser made history as the first woman to solo-host the Golden Globe Awards on Sunday night (US local time).

Known for her appearances on roasts, she humorously claimed she wasn't there to roast the attendees, saying, "How could I? You're all so famous, and so powerful."

Despite this, her opening monologue was anything but gentle, packed with witty jabs aimed at Ben Affleck, Selena Gomez, and controversial music mogul Sean 'Diddy' Combs.