Golden Globes—Glaser jokes on Diddy's assault case; Ben Affleck's 'orgasm'
What's the story
Stand-up comedian Nikki Glaser made history as the first woman to solo-host the Golden Globe Awards on Sunday night (US local time).
Known for her appearances on roasts, she humorously claimed she wasn't there to roast the attendees, saying, "How could I? You're all so famous, and so powerful."
Despite this, her opening monologue was anything but gentle, packed with witty jabs aimed at Ben Affleck, Selena Gomez, and controversial music mogul Sean 'Diddy' Combs.
Celebrity roasts
Glaser's roast of Affleck and Ford
Glaser kicked off her monologue by jokingly calling the event "Ozempic's biggest night."
She then went on to roast Affleck, who wasn't even present or nominated at the ceremony.
"Tonight we celebrate the best of film," she said. "Wicked. Queer. Nightbitch. These are not just words Affleck yells after he orgasms."
Later, she joked about Harrison Ford, Ariana Grande, and Zendaya: "I was talking to Harrison backstage...I said would you rather work with Zendaya or Ariana...he said Indica."
More roasts
Glaser's humorous take on Gomez's engagement and 'Wicked'
The comedian also took a dig at Gomez and her fiancé, Benny Blanco. "She's here tonight with her new fiance...And Benny Blanco is here because of the genie who granted him that wish. Lucky guy," she quipped.
Further, Glaser poked fun at the musical Wicked, saying: "I did not know a lot about Wicked going into this because I had friends in high school but I loved it... It was so much fun seeing a musical in the theater."
Hosting prep
'Afterparty is not going to be good this year...'
The most awkward moments, perhaps, came when Glaser joked about the disgraced rapper Diddy.
When she reached Zendaya, Glaser congratulated the actor on her work in Dune: Part 2 before mentioning her other big hit of the year, Challengers.
"Girl, that movie was more charged than Diddy's credit card," Nikki quipped, referencing both the film's steamy scenes and the charges against Diddy.
Glaser continued, "Oh no, I am upset too...the afterparty is not going to be as good this year."
Twitter Post
Here's how it went; take a look
Nikki Glaser Jokes about Diddy and Baby Oil at The Golden Globe Awards 2025 #GoldenGlobespic.twitter.com/tbpsZwBTDW— Dortie (@24SevenEyes) January 6, 2025