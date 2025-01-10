What's the story

The world's top consulting firms, Deloitte, PwC, EY, and KPMG - popularly known as the 'Big Four' - are taking steps to cut down on work-related travel. The move is aimed at reducing costs as well as their carbon footprint.

The initiative asks employees to limit business trips and client visits, favoring virtual meetings wherever possible.

For essential travel, public transport is being encouraged over private vehicles.