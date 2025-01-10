Why 'Big Four' firms want employees to take public transport
What's the story
The world's top consulting firms, Deloitte, PwC, EY, and KPMG - popularly known as the 'Big Four' - are taking steps to cut down on work-related travel. The move is aimed at reducing costs as well as their carbon footprint.
The initiative asks employees to limit business trips and client visits, favoring virtual meetings wherever possible.
For essential travel, public transport is being encouraged over private vehicles.
Travel directives
New travel guidelines issued in recent months
The new travel guidelines have been issued in the last two-three months. In a recent case, one of these firms landed a big global client in Japan.
Normally, this would entail two partners and four other employees traveling for support. But the firm felt one partner's physical presence was enough, with rest of the coordination being done online.
Meeting shift
Internal meetings go virtual, public transport preferred
Another 'Big Four' firm hosted an internal event a few hours away from Delhi.
While teams from other cities were allowed to travel by air, Delhi-based employees were encouraged to take trains.
This is a major shift as work-related travel is a huge expense for these firms.
"To cultivate clients, some travel is inevitable for partners," an insider told Moneycontrol. "But most of the internal meetings of the firm will be done virtually."
Eco-friendly approach
Environmental concerns drive shift toward virtual collaboration
The 'Big Four' have also cited environmental concerns and a commitment to achieving net-zero emissions as reasons for reducing travel.
Asha Ramanathan, COO at PwC India, told Moneycontrol that their net-zero program encourages employees to make eco-friendly choices.
"By promoting virtual collaboration, clubbing meetings and reducing unnecessary travel, championing public and low-emission transport like inter-city rail travel is encouraged over flights and electric vehicles over fuel-driven cabs for local commute—we continuously nudge people to make conscious choices," she said.
Mixed responses
Transition to virtual meetings met with mixed reactions
The move toward more virtual meetings and less travel has drawn mixed reactions from senior executives.
A partner at one of the 'Big Four' firms told Moneycontrol that personal interactions are critical in client-facing businesses such as consulting.
"The more time you spend with the client in person, the better the chance of building a long-term working relationship with them. Some of the trips may not yield any commercial substance but are important for building human connections," the executive said.