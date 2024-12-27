Summarize Simplifying... In short Zoho CEO, Vembu, supports Narayana Murthy's idea of a 70-hour workweek, but with a twist.

He suggests that only 2-5% of the population should adopt such intense work habits for economic development, while the rest maintain work-life balance.

However, he warns against following China's path of economic success at the cost of demographic decline, advocating for development without "demographic suicide".

Vembu said intense work schedule is "necessary for economic development"

'Necessary for..': Zoho CEO backs Narayana Murthy's 70-hour workweek idea

By Akash Pandey 11:35 am Dec 27, 202411:35 am

What's the story Sridhar Vembu, the CEO of software giant Zoho Corporation, has thrown his weight behind the idea of a 70-hour work week. The idea was first introduced by Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy. In a long social media post, Vembu said such an intense work schedule is "necessary for economic development." However, he also stressed on the importance of a healthy work-life balance along with economic growth.

International perspective

Vembu cites East Asian countries as examples

To prove his point, Vembu used the examples of Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, and China. He said these countries have developed a lot by working 14-15 hours a day. But, he also pointed out the demographic problems that come with it. "These very countries also have such low birth rates now that their governments have to beg people to make babies," Vembu said.

Balanced approach

Only a small population should adopt intense work habits

Vembu also suggested that only a small portion of the population needs to adopt such intense work habits. "It is enough if only a small percentage of the population drive themselves hard," he said. He estimated that around 2-5% of people pushing themselves could be sufficient for broad-based economic development, allowing the rest to maintain a decent work-life balance.

'It is necessary for economic development'

Cautionary note

Vembu warns against replicating China's demographic decline

In response to whether such development is worth the price of a lonely old age for many, Vembu said, .".. no it is not worth it." He said he wouldn't want India to follow China's economic success if it meant a similar demographic decline. "India is already at replacement level fertility (southern states well below that already) and further declines to East Asian levels won't be good," he warned.

Final thoughts

Development without demographic suicide

Vembu ended his post by saying, "I do believe we can develop without needing to work ourselves to demographic suicide." This highlights his belief that we can grow economically without sacrificing our demographic. His opinion adds a new dimension to the raging debate on work hours and productivity, which was started by Murthy's earlier statement on the need for more productivity among India's workforce.