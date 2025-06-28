Attention! Facebook is now training AI on your unshared photos

Facebook is testing a new feature that uses Meta AI to suggest edits for photos in your camera roll, even those not yet shared on the platform. The move appears to be part of a broader strategy by Meta , Facebook's parent company, to enhance user experience and stay competitive in the rapidly evolving tech landscape.

User prompt How the new feature works The new facility is being tested among Facebook users while creating a Story. A prompt appears asking them if they want to opt into "cloud processing" for creative suggestions. If accepted, the platform will use photos from the user's camera roll to create new collages, recaps, AI restylings, or photo themes.

AI analysis What's in Meta's AI terms of service Facebook has clarified that the feature will upload media from your camera roll to its cloud on an "ongoing basis," using data such as time, location, and themes. The company says it will only use this data to create personalized suggestions for users and not for ad targeting. However, by accepting the prompt, users agree to Meta's AI Terms of Service which permits their media and facial features to be analyzed by AI.