Attention! Facebook is now training AI on your unshared photos
What's the story
Facebook is testing a new feature that uses Meta AI to suggest edits for photos in your camera roll, even those not yet shared on the platform. The move appears to be part of a broader strategy by Meta, Facebook's parent company, to enhance user experience and stay competitive in the rapidly evolving tech landscape.
User prompt
How the new feature works
The new facility is being tested among Facebook users while creating a Story. A prompt appears asking them if they want to opt into "cloud processing" for creative suggestions. If accepted, the platform will use photos from the user's camera roll to create new collages, recaps, AI restylings, or photo themes.
AI analysis
What's in Meta's AI terms of service
Facebook has clarified that the feature will upload media from your camera roll to its cloud on an "ongoing basis," using data such as time, location, and themes. The company says it will only use this data to create personalized suggestions for users and not for ad targeting. However, by accepting the prompt, users agree to Meta's AI Terms of Service which permits their media and facial features to be analyzed by AI.
Data rights
What 'personal information' means in Meta's terms
Meta's AI terms also give the company permission to "retain and use" any personal information shared by users to personalize its AI outputs. The company can review user interactions with its AI, including conversations, which may be reviewed by humans. The terms don't specify what constitutes personal information but include "information you submit as Prompts, Feedback, or other Content."