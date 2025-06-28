Page Loader
Google Wallet gets Material 3 Expressive redesign on Android
Google Wallet is the latest first-party app to receive this makeover

By Akash Pandey
Jun 28, 2025
12:37 pm
What's the story

Google Wallet has started receiving a Material 3 Expressive redesign on Android. The new look replaces the "Wallet" label in the top-left corner with the app's logo, creating a more balanced visual with your profile avatar on the other side of the screen. Google Wallet is the latest first-party app to receive a Material 3 Expressive makeover.

UI improvements

Revamped Google Wallet on Android

The redesigned Google Wallet features a bigger pass card list and an "Archived passes" button in a pill-shaped container with an icon. A large floating action button (FAB) has also been added for better navigation. The recent activity page has been revamped to display everything in containers, with the first and last cards having more rounded corners for a smoother look.

Web integration

'Wallet app' shortcut added to web app picker

Overall, Google Wallet's Material 3 Expressive redesign appears to be fairly straightforward. So far, only a few reports have surfaced, and the update is expected to be rolling out gradually. In addition to the Android update, Google Wallet has added a new "Wallet App" shortcut to the web app picker on every Google website. This shortcut takes users directly to wallet.google.com.