Google Wallet gets Material 3 Expressive redesign on Android
What's the story
Google Wallet has started receiving a Material 3 Expressive redesign on Android. The new look replaces the "Wallet" label in the top-left corner with the app's logo, creating a more balanced visual with your profile avatar on the other side of the screen. Google Wallet is the latest first-party app to receive a Material 3 Expressive makeover.
UI improvements
Revamped Google Wallet on Android
The redesigned Google Wallet features a bigger pass card list and an "Archived passes" button in a pill-shaped container with an icon. A large floating action button (FAB) has also been added for better navigation. The recent activity page has been revamped to display everything in containers, with the first and last cards having more rounded corners for a smoother look.
Web integration
'Wallet app' shortcut added to web app picker
Overall, Google Wallet's Material 3 Expressive redesign appears to be fairly straightforward. So far, only a few reports have surfaced, and the update is expected to be rolling out gradually. In addition to the Android update, Google Wallet has added a new "Wallet App" shortcut to the web app picker on every Google website. This shortcut takes users directly to wallet.google.com.