Why Apple has been fined €150M in France
What's the story
Apple has been slapped with a €150 million ($162.42 million) fine by French antitrust regulators.
The penalty stems from the company's alleged abuse of its dominant position in mobile app advertising on its devices between 2021 and 2023, via a privacy control tool.
This is the first fine levied on Apple by any antitrust regulator over its App Tracking Transparency (ATT) system.
Privacy tool
ATT system allows users to control app tracking
With ATT, iPhone and iPad users can choose which apps can track their activities. However, it has been criticized by advertisers and competitors dependent on online advertising.
The complaints that led to the French case came from several associations representing online advertisers, publishers, and internet networks who accused Apple of abusing its market power.
Criticism
French regulator criticizes Apple's implementation of ATT system
The French competition authority stated, "While the objective pursued by ATT is not in itself open to criticism, the way it is implemented is neither necessary nor proportionate to Apple's stated objective of protecting personal data."
The regulator also noted that the privacy tool disproportionately affected smaller publishers who heavily rely on third-party data collection for their business.
Response
Apple expresses disappointment over fine
Apple has said it is disappointed over the French fine but added that the regulator didn't require any specific changes to its privacy control tool.
The penalty is much lower than the €1.8 billion fine slapped on Apple by EU's competition enforcer last year for limiting music streaming competitors through App Store restrictions.
The ruling highlights the ongoing debate of privacy vs fair competition in tech.