'The Journey of India': KJo, Kajol, SS Rajamouli come onbaord

Written by Isha Sharma Sep 23, 2022, 07:00 pm 2 min read

'The Journey of India' will premiere on the Discovery channel on October 10.

It was recently announced that megastar Amitabh Bachchan will be lending his voice to Warner Bros' six-part series The Journey of India. The show, which will chronicle India's 75-year-long monumental journey, will land on the Discovery Channel, TLC, Discovery Science, and Discovery Turbo on October 10. Now, apart from Big B, several other luminaries from different walks of life have come on board!

Context Why does this story matter?

The Journey of India will "commemorate India's tapestry of heritage, innovation, and contemporary marvels that have paved the way for cutting-edge advancements."

The series will cover a lot of ground and underline India's achievements in fields such as breakthrough technological advancements, successful space missions, cinematic accomplishments, etc.

Moreover, the show is also pivotal since it celebrates Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav—India's 75 years of independence.

Update Kajol, KJo, Hema Malini, among others, will grace the show

Numerous distinguished personalities will embellish the series. From the entertainment industry, actor Kajol, ace filmmaker SS Rajamouli, director-producer Karan Johar, actor and conservationist Rana Daggubati, veteran actor Hema Malini, and music maestro AR Rahman will contribute to the show. Sharing her excitement, Kajol said that the show will "celebrate [Indian cinema's rich history], which has catered to the tastes of diverse range of viewers."

Other guests Amish Tripathi, Sanjeev Kapoor will also give their two cents

Along with the aforementioned celebrities, we'll also receive insights from author Amish Tripathi, industrialist Anand Mahindra, popular celebrity chefs Sanjeev Kapoor and Vikas Khanna, wildlife conservationist Latika Nath, and climate change activist Vani Murthy. Additionally, fashion stylist Ritu Kumar, celebrity dietician Rujuta Diwekar, and ex-HSBC Country Head Naina Lal Kidwai will appear on the show. The series is billed as "one of its kind."

Information Here's more information on 'The Journey of India'

The Journey of India isn't simply limited to India and will be showcased in more than 140 countries including Japan, Singapore, France, Switzerland, the UAE, Egypt, Brazil, Iran, and Kenya, on the Discovery Network channels. It'll also underline numerous Indian faiths that co-exist together. Arjun Nohwar, General Manager- South Asia, Warner Bros. Discovery, has described it as "[the company's] commitment to [tell] unique stories."