Fairphone 6 debuts with repairable design and modular accessories

Fairphone today unveiled the Fairphone 6, a more compact, lighter, and highly repairable smartphone that builds on the Dutch brand's sustainability-first ethos. It retains the familiar modular design while introducing sleek, swappable accessories like card holders and finger loops. Sized at 6.31 inches, the phone is 9% lighter than its predecessor yet houses a larger 4,415 mAh battery—easy to replace using just a screwdriver. The phone, priced at €599, ships in three matte tones—black, green, and white.

Under the hood Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 SoC powers the device Under the hood, the Fairphone 6 is powered by a Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset, accompanied by 8 GB of RAM and a generous 512 GB storage, expandable up to 2 TB. A standout feature is its 120 Hz LTPO OLED display—slightly smaller than the Fairphone 5's, but smoother and brighter. On the rear, the phone features a 50MP main sensor paired with a 13MP ultrawide camera, while a 32MP hole-punch camera on the front handles selfies and video calls.

User-friendly features Modular design for easy repairs and upgrades Repairability remains core to the design of the device. Users can swap out 12 modules—including battery, camera lenses, display, USB-C port, speaker, and more—with just a Phillips screwdriver. Fairphone emphasizes long-term use and sustainability, offering a five‑year spare-parts guarantee and software support, all while using recycled plastics and conflict‑free materials. However, the phone only has an IP55 rating for dust and water resistance, meaning it can handle splashes but isn't safe for immersion.