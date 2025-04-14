Pawan Kalyan's wife shaves head after son survives fire accident
What's the story
Actor-turned-politician Pawan Kalyan's wife Anna Lezhneva recently offered her hair as a token of gratitude at the Tirumala Tirupati temple.
The act of devotion was in gratitude for their son Mark Shankar surviving a fire accident last week at his school in Singapore.
Anna visited the temple on Sunday and offered her hair after participating in various rituals as part of her donation process.
Devotion
Anna's faith and rituals at Tirumala temple
According to a press release by Pawan Kalyan's Janasena Party, Anna donated her hair at Padmavati Kalyana Katta and took part in rituals.
Though a Russian Orthodox Christian, she signed a declaration form professing her faith in Lord Venkateswara before undergoing temple rituals.
This happened at Gayatri Sadan, in the presence of temple officials.
Incident
Mark's recovery and family's return
Mark received injuries to his hands and lungs due to the fire. He was treated at a local Singapore hospital, where he underwent bronchoscopy to check the extent of lung damage due to smoke inhalation.
The family returned to Hyderabad on April 13. Kalyan was seen carrying his son Mark at the airport, along with wife Anna and daughter Polena Anjana Pawanova.
Twitter Post
Kalyan thanks supporters
Following the unfortunate fire incident at my son Mark Shankar’s summer camp in Singapore, I have been overwhelmed by the outpouring of prayers, concern, and support from all-over the world.— Pawan Kalyan (@PawanKalyan) April 13, 2025
I wholeheartedly thank leaders from various political parties, @JanaSenaParty leaders,…
Acknowledgment
Kalyan expresses gratitude for support
After his son was admitted to the hospital, Pawan Kalyan thanked party members, fans, colleagues, and politicians for their overwhelming support in this difficult time in a message posted on X.
He said that his son is stable and recovering well.
The fire accident had claimed the life of another child.