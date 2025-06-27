Hyderabad couple arrested for live-streaming sexual acts on mobile app

Financial motive

Couple charged ₹2,000 for live-streaming, ₹500 for recorded clips

The couple charged ₹2,000 for live-streaming and ₹500 for recorded clips. Their earnings from these activities were reportedly more than the man's regular income as a cab driver, NDTV reported. The East Zone Task Force raided their home after receiving a tip-off and seized high-definition cameras, among other equipment used for recording. A case has been registered against the couple under the Information Technology Act. Further investigations are underway to look into this illegal racket.