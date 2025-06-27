Hyderabad couple arrested for live-streaming sexual acts on mobile app
What's the story
A couple in Hyderabad was arrested for allegedly live-streaming their sexual acts on a mobile app, police said on Thursday. The husband and wife, aged 41 and 37 respectively, were arrested from their residence in Mallikarjuna Nagar, Amberpet. The authorities have not disclosed the name of the mobile app involved in this case.
Financial motive
Couple charged ₹2,000 for live-streaming, ₹500 for recorded clips
The couple charged ₹2,000 for live-streaming and ₹500 for recorded clips. Their earnings from these activities were reportedly more than the man's regular income as a cab driver, NDTV reported. The East Zone Task Force raided their home after receiving a tip-off and seized high-definition cameras, among other equipment used for recording. A case has been registered against the couple under the Information Technology Act. Further investigations are underway to look into this illegal racket.