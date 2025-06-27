How to verify Aadhaar details online

Verifying Aadhaar details online is a simple task that can be accomplished in a matter of minutes. This digital verification method makes sure that your information is accurate and updated, something that's essential to avail several services and benefits. Simply follow a few easy steps and you can check the authenticity of your Aadhaar details without facing any trouble. Here's how you can do it.

Drive 1 Accessing the UIDAI website To start the verification process, head to the official UIDAI website. The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) handles all Aadhaar related matters. You will see various options concerning Aadhaar services on their homepage. Make sure you have a stable Internet connection to navigate the site smoothly.

Drive 2 Using the 'Verify Aadhaar Number' tool Once you're on the UIDAI website, find and click on the "Verify Aadhaar Number" tool under the "Aadhaar Services" section. The tool lets users verify if their Aadhaar number is valid and active. Enter your 12-digit Aadhaar number in the given field, and complete any CAPTCHA or security checks as asked.

Drive 3 Reviewing verification results After submitting your details, you will receive an immediate response about your Aadhaar status. If valid, it would confirm that your number exists in UIDAI's database and is active for use. In case of discrepancies or errors, it may indicate problems with registration or data entry that need to be addressed.