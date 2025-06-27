Live-in relationships are against middle-class norms: Allahabad High Court

The Allahabad High Court has observed that live-in relationships that go sour inevitably evolve into legal disputes since such relationships go against standards held by Indian middle-class society. The observation was made while granting bail to one Shane Alam, accused of sexually exploiting a woman under false marriage promises. Justice Siddharth noted that such cases have increased since the Supreme Court recognized live-in relationships.

Gender disparity Concept of live-in-relationship goes against interest of women: Court "This Court finds that after live-in-relationship has been legalized by the Apex Court, the Court had fed up such cases. These cases are coming to the Court because the concept of live-in-relationship is against the settled law in the Indian Middle Class Society (sic)," the court said. Justice Siddharth further observed that women are more adversely affected by the end of live-in relationships.

Court 'Concept goes against the interest of women' He said, "The concept of live-in-relationship goes against the interest of the women since a man can marry even after live-in-relationship (with) a woman or number of women but it is difficult for the women to find a life partner after a breakup." The court was hearing a bail plea of Alam, who was charged under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023 (BNS) and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO Act).