Page Loader
Home / News / India News / Man attends Gujarat HC proceedings from toilet; video goes viral
Summarize
Man attends Gujarat HC proceedings from toilet; video goes viral
The incident occurred on June 20

Man attends Gujarat HC proceedings from toilet; video goes viral

By Chanshimla Varah
Jun 27, 2025
03:55 pm
What's the story

A video of a man attending a virtual court hearing in the Gujarat High Court from a toilet seat has gone viral. The incident occurred on June 20, during a video conferencing hearing presided over by Justice Nirzar S Desai. In the one-minute clip, the man—identified as "Samad Battery" on Zoom—was seen sitting on a toilet seat with a Bluetooth earphone around his neck.

Man

Video shows him sitting on toilet 

He then moves his phone away from him, which shows that he is sitting on the toilet. The footage also shows him washing himself and then leaving the bathroom. He then goes off-screen for a while and comes back in a room. The court was hearing a case related to a cheque bounce. The man, who was the complainant in a criminal case, appeared as a respondent in another case seeking quashing of a first information report (FIR).

Twitter Post

Watch the video here

Past cases

Similar incidents in past

After both parties informed the court that they had settled their dispute amicably, the FIR was quashed. This isn't the first time such an incident has happened during virtual court hearings. A litigant was fined ₹50,000 for smoking a cigarette during video conferencing proceedings. In March, another man was fined ₹2 lakh and sentenced to community service for joining court proceedings from a lavatory. A month earlier, another man was fined ₹25,000 for attending proceedings while lying on his bed.