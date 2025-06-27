Kolkata law student was gang-raped for rejecting marriage proposal: Police  

A 24-year-old woman has alleged that she was gang-raped on the South Calcutta Law College campus on June 25 between 7:30pm and 10:50pm after she turned down a marriage proposal from the main accused. The accused include Monojit Mishra, a former student and current general secretary of the South Kolkata district unit of Trinamool Congress Chhatra Parishad (TMCP); Zaib Ahmed, a first-year student; and Pramit Mukherjee alias Pramit Mukhopadhyay, also a current student.

Arrests made How the incident unfolded According to India Today sources, the woman had come to the college around noon on June 25 for examination-related work and was initially in the college union room. As she was waiting, the accused ordered that the main college gate be locked, and she was forced into the college's security guard room and sexually assaulted. She also claimed that Mishra threatened her boyfriend and parents with false cases if she refused his marriage proposal.

Assault details Accused threatened victim with false cases In her complaint, the woman claimed that she rejected his marriage proposal because she already had a boyfriend. The accused also allegedly recorded the assault on a mobile phone and threatened to share it if she spoke about the incident. The victim reported that she was finally allowed to leave later that evening, but only after being threatened with more harm.

Court proceedings Police had sought 14 days' custody After she filed a complaint at Kasba Police Station, Mishra and Ahmed were arrested from near Siddhartha Shankar Roy Sishu Udyan on June 26. Mukherjee was arrested from his home early on June 27. All three accused's mobile phones have been seized. The accused were produced before the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate at Alipore Court on Thursday. The police had sought 14 days of custody for further investigation but were granted five days' police custody for all three accused.