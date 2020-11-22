If your skin breaks out constantly, is bumpy, reacts badly to new products, or stings, your skin is sensitive. Other common symptoms of sensitive skin include redness, itchiness, dry patches, frequent rashes, and sensitivity to the sun. Since this situation calls for gentle and special care, here are some basic tips that can help you look after your skin properly.

Skin test Always do a skin test before buying a new product

As mentioned above, sensitive skin doesn't react well with many ingredients that are common in the usual skin products. To avoid any irritation or other unpleasant symptoms, do a skin patch test before buying a product. All you need to do is, put a small amount on your skin (preferably hands, not face) and wait for 48 hours to see if there's any reaction.

Moisturize Dutifully moisturize your skin in morning and night

Having a proper and regular skincare regime is the most important way to take care of sensitive skin. And, no skincare routine is complete without moisturizing. Sensitive skin needs proper moisturizing because this protects the skin from water loss and harmful environmental factors like dust, harsh wind, etc. Dutifully moisturize your skin after a shower in the morning and before you sleep at night.

Irritants Check the labels of skin products for these things

Your skin products play a huge role in maintaining your skin, especially in the case of sensitive skin. So how should you choose them? Look for products that are fragrance-free, hypoallergenic, and without dyes and parabens. Check the products for labels or product lines that are "free and clear of allergens" and "contain bare-bones ingredients." These products are usually made for sensitive skin types.

Gentle care Carry out your skincare routine gently

Sensitive skin is more vulnerable than other skin types, so handle it with care, especially when cleansing it. While cleansing our skin, we can be unintentionally too harsh. Since intense rubbing and tugging can make the skin more sensitive, take some precautions. For example, while removing eye make-up, hold the soaked cotton pad over your eye a little longer instead of aggressively rubbing it.

Shower temp Super-hot showers are not good for sensitive skin