Your diet affects every part of your body, including your hair. A healthy diet plays an important role in keeping the hair healthy. Everything you eat has a significant impact on the growth, strength, and volume of your hair. Therefore, today in this article, we will look at some food items that can promote hair growth and keep it healthy.

Berries The antioxidants in berries help in collagen production

Berries are loaded with vitamin C, a micronutrient that promotes hair growth. This vitamin, which acts as an antioxidant, is crucial for collagen production and iron absorption, the two factors associated with hair growth. It also protects hair follicles against damage from harmful molecules. By this logic, all the food items that are rich in vitamin C are good for hair growth.

Greek yogurt Greek yogurt contains pantothenic acid, an ingredient in hair products

Protein is the building block of your locks. In fact, all the keratin hair treatments are focused on this nutrient. Since protein intake is important for hair growth, regularly eating protein-rich Greek yogurt can be really useful. This yogurt also contains vitamin B5, also known as pantothenic acid, which helps in maintaining healthy hair. It is a common ingredient in many hair care products.

Leafy veggies Spinach and other dark green leafy vegetables have hair-friendly nutrients

The dark green leafy vegetables, especially spinach and kale, are full of amazing nutrients. These vegetables contain vitamin A, iron, beta carotene, folate, vitamin C, and other nutrients that work together for a healthy scalp and mane. For example, vitamin A helps the skin glands produce sebum. This oily substance helps moisturize the scalp to keep hair healthy and hydrated.

Nuts & Seeds Various nuts and seeds provide the necessary omega-3 fatty acids

For proper nourishment, your hair needs omega-3 fatty acids. Since your body can't produce these healthy fats, you need to derive them from your diet. While the leading sources of omega-3 are fish and other animal meat products, you can always achieve the required amount from nuts and seeds like almonds, walnuts, and flaxseeds. These foods can also protect your hair from sun damage.

Carrots Carrots are one of the best sources of vitamin A