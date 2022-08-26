Lifestyle

Check out these easy ideas for making eco-friendly Ganesha idols

Written by Sneha Das Aug 26, 2022, 02:26 pm 2 min read

These Ganesha idols are eco-friendly and easy to make at home.

With just a few days left for Ganesh Chaturthi, it's time for the streets of Maharashtra to make way for the gigantic idols of Lord Ganesha. However, with pollution becoming a national issue, it's best to promote the idea of making eco-friendly Ganesha idols to protect the nature. On that note, here are some easy ideas that you can use to make Ganesha idols.

Easily soluble in water Clay idols

Clay idols are made of water and mud, which makes this easily soluble in water. They are toxin-free and last for a longer period. Mix water and mud to make a non-sticky dough. Cut it to make different body parts and insert a toothpick in the center to hold the posture. Draw clothes and features using a sharp object, and paint with natural colors.

Plant and seeds Plant and seed idol

Mix water and clay to make a dough. Put vegetables, herbs, or fruit seeds in it and knead well. Cut the dough into different body parts. Insert a toothpick in the center and use small clay balls to make eyes and ears. Make intricate dhoti designs using a knife. After the festival, soak the idol in water and mix it with garden soil.

Creative way Rice flour idol

Use rice flour and some colorful spices to make this creative eco-friendly Ganesha idol. Boil water with oil. Pour this mixture over rice flour and stir well. Cover for 10 minutes. Knead the dough into a ball, cut it, and make different body parts. Add eyes, clothes, and ornaments using pepper, cardamom, chili flakes, etc. You can use turmeric to make the idol attractive.

Newspaper idol Newspaper clay idol

Shred old newspapers into small pieces and soak them in water for half a day. Grind the pieces in a blender and remove the excess water. Mix flour in water and boil until thick. Add lemon juice to it and let it dry. Mix the newspaper blend with the batter, prepare a dough, and refrigerate. Cut the dough to make body parts and paint.

Natural and eco-friendly Turmeric idol

Add water to all-purpose flour and gently stir in low flame to make a paste. Turn off the flame and let the flour paste cool down. Once cool, add turmeric powder, mix well, and prepare a dough. Use the dough to make different body parts starting from the lower body. Use paper designs to make ornaments for your idol and draw intricate designs.