Chess: Racist comments emerge after Gukesh's win over Magnus Carlsen
What's the story
Indian chess prodigy D Gukesh stunned the world by defeating Magnus Carlsen in the 2025 Norway Chess Round 6.
It was a major milestone for Gukesh, who became the youngest-ever undisputed world champion last year.
However, the victory sparked controversy when a racially insensitive comment about Gukesh's win did the rounds on social media platforms.
Controversy
Racial comment sparks outrage after Gukesh's victory
After Gukesh's win, a user commented, "Magnus was distracted by the curry sent (scent)," which drew widespread condemnation.
Another user criticized the Norway Chess Federation for "not moderating its TikTok account" despite repeated racist comments targeting Gukesh.
However, there has been no response from the Norway Chess Federation regarding this incident.
Praise
Gukesh's victory praised by fans and PM Modi
Despite the controversy, Gukesh's victory was widely celebrated.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated him on his achievement, calling it an "exceptional achievement" that "showcases his brilliance and dedication."
The match itself was a thrilling encounter where Gukesh capitalized on a rare blunder by Carlsen in time trouble to secure the win.
Achievements
Youngest world champion in chess history
In December last year, Gukesh ousted Chinese GM Ding Liren in the FIDE World Championship final. He became the youngest world champion in chess history.
With his monumental win, Gukesh also became just the 18th GM. He also became the second Indian Grandmaster after the legendary Viswanthan Anand to win this prestigious title.
Earlier this year, Gukesh achieved a career-best Number 3 ranking in the FIDE classical ratings.