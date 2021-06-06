These new portals bridge gaps between people, physical and otherwise

Written by Chandraveer Mathur Mail Last updated on Jun 06, 2021, 01:14 pm

Portals connect Vilnius and Lublin using a real-time video feed

The COVID-19 pandemic has been hard on everyone, depriving people of the opportunity to travel and interact with others. While we've been wishing that Dr. Strange's portals were a reality, people in Lithuania and Poland can now experience something pretty similar. The Benediktas Gylys Foundation has connected two portals in cities 606 kilometers apart, using a real-time video feed. Here are more details.

Details

Large screens and cameras establish real-time link between two cities

Portal at Vilnius train station

The cities of Vilnius in Lithuania and Lublin in Poland unveiled the new futuristic portals just last week. In an announcement made by the city of Vilnius, the portals were compared to large circular doors. However, unlike regular doors, they combine large screens with cameras to exchange live video feeds between the portals via a persistent internet connection.

Five years of work

Portals are located at Vilnius train station, Lublin's central square

Portal in Lublin, Poland

In Vilnius, the portal has been set up next to the Vilnius train station while in Lublin, the portal is in the city's central square. The portals have been built by LinkMenų Fabrikas innovation center at Vilnius Gediminas Technical University. The project has reportedly been five years in the making. The efforts were initiated by Benediktas Gylys, the President of the Benediktas Gylys Foundation.

Significance

Portals designed to combat xenophobia and tribalism among the masses

Gylys explained that the portals are a way to bridge gaps that could potentially worsen humanity's challenges. He said that it wasn't the lack of technology or knowledge causing these challenges but tribalism, lack of empathy, and a narrow perception of the world limited by national borders. These portals are an invitation to rise above the illusion of "us and them," Gylys added.

Sci-fi inspiration

A bridge that could alter ideologies, help understand bigger picture

While the portals in Vilnius and Lublin aren't exact copies, the team at Vilnius Tech chose the circular shape for the portals since it was "a well-known and recognized sci-fi symbol." However, the noble idea these portals represent is certainly one that highlights the gradually degrading fabric of society and how it could eventually impact everyone. After all, the planet is ours to protect!