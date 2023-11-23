Jamie Foxx sued over alleged sexual assault

1/5

Entertainment 2 min read

Jamie Foxx sued over alleged sexual assault

By Divya Raje Bhonsale 03:28 pm Nov 23, 202303:28 pm

A woman accused Jamie Foxx of sexually assaulting her in 2015

Actor Jamie Foxx is looking at legal troubles after he was sued for an alleged sexual assault of a patron at a bar in the United States of America. According to reports, the alleged assault took place in the year 2015 at a rooftop bar in New York. The woman has claimed Foxx assaulted her at a secluded corner of the bar.

2/5

Woman claimed Foxx touched her inappropriately

The alleged incident took place at Catch NYC rooftop lounge. The woman claimed that Foxx was sitting with the bar's owner, Mark Birnbaum, while she was there with a friend. The duo, at around 1:00am, approached the actor for a picture. She claimed after this Foxx took her to a corner, groped her under the pants, and rubbed her breasts without her consent.

3/5

Foxx agreed to pictures and took several

As per reports quoting details from the lawsuit, the woman alleged that Foxx agreed to the pictures and took many of them. She also alleged that she was shocked when he grabbed her arm and took her to the corner, after giving her compliments. He then allegedly sexually assaulted her, which was witnessed by a security guard but did nothing.

4/5

Woman seeking compensation for humiliation, among other things

In the lawsuit filed by the complainant against the actor, she has claimed compensation for emotional distress, suffering, pain, and humiliation. The lawsuit also alleged that the woman had to undergo medical treatment due to the alleged assault by Foxx. She also sued Birnbaum and his rooftop bar as defendants in the case, alleging they enabled the assault against her.

5/5

Foxx yet to respond to allegations and the lawsuit

The lawsuit has been filed under the Adult Survivors Act. It is one of many cases that have been filed after the act allowed a year-long window for sexual abuse victims who otherwise couldn't have filed a case. The deadline for filing such cases under the act is Wednesday (local time). As for Foxx, the actor hasn't yet responded to the allegations yet.