Matthew Short smashes fastest century for Adelaide Strikers in BBL
What's the story
Talented Australian cricketer, Matthew Short, made history by scoring the fastest-ever century for the Adelaide Strikers.
He accomplished the remarkable feat during an ongoing match against Brisbane Heat in the Big Bash League (BBL) 2024-25 season.
Short's record-breaking performance saw him reach his hundred off just 49 balls, a milestone he celebrated with a boundary - his ninth of the game.
He finished with a score of 109 from 54 balls (4s: 10, 6s: 7).
Dominant display
Short shines with a ton
Short shared an opening stand of 121 runs alongside veteran Chris Lynn.
The two batters handed their side a blistering start.
After Lynn's dismissal, Short and Alex Carey added 45 runs. The Strikers lost a few wickets thereafter.
Short perished in the 16th over, being dismissed by Mitchell Swepson.
Adelaide Strikers managed 251/5 in 20 overs.
Information
Short breaks Head's record
The previous record for the fastest century by an Adelaide Strikers batter was held by Travis Head, who scored a hundred off 53 balls against Sydney Sixers in 2015.
Do you know?
Strikers post 2nd-highest score in BBL history
The 251/5 is Adelaide Strikers' highest ever score in the BBL. This is also the tournament's second-highest score. Melbourne Stars (273/2) hold the record for the highest BBL team total. This was also the 2nd instance of a team scoring 250-plus in BBL. This is also the highest BBL score at Adelaide Oval.
Information
Short's stats in BBL and T20s
Short has raced to 2,142 runs from 83 matches in BBL. He averages 29.34. His strike rate is 142.89. In addition to two tons, he has smashed 14 fifties. Short is closing in on 100 sixes (97). Overall in T20s, he owns 2,938 runs at 26.70. He has two tons and 18 fifties (SR: 146.31).
251
A Strikers and Adelaide Oval record, and the second-highest BBL score of all-time!