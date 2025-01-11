What's the story

Talented Australian cricketer, Matthew Short, made history by scoring the fastest-ever century for the Adelaide Strikers.

He accomplished the remarkable feat during an ongoing match against Brisbane Heat in the Big Bash League (BBL) 2024-25 season.

Short's record-breaking performance saw him reach his hundred off just 49 balls, a milestone he celebrated with a boundary - his ninth of the game.

He finished with a score of 109 from 54 balls (4s: 10, 6s: 7).