Mithali Raj welcomes Shafali's selection in all three formats

Mithali Raj said that having Shafali in all formats is a definite plus

India skipper Mithali Raj has welcomed the selection of teen sensation Shafali Verma in all three formats and said it would be crucial to get back to winning ways on the UK tour after disappointment at home against South Africa. Robbed of crucial game-time, India will get the ball rolling with the UK tour comprising a one-off Test, three ODIs, and as many T20s.

Shafali has established herself as a key player in T20

With the ODI World Cup scheduled in New Zealand early next year, the preparation for the 50-over format assumes more significance especially after the loss to South Africa. Big-hitting opener Shafali's exclusion from the ODI squad for the South Africa series became a big talking point. The 17-year-old has established herself as a key player in the shortest format over the last 18 months.

Talent like Shafali must be groomed sensibly: Mithali

Mithali said Shafali's inclusion in the Test and ODI squad is a big plus and talent like her must be groomed sensibly. "We definitely are looking forward to seeing how she shapes up (in both the formats)," said the Test and ODI skipper hinting at the likely opening combination of Shafali and Smriti Mandhana in the 50-over format besides T20s.

Important to give young players a platform to flourish: Mithali

Shafali is among the young blood infused into the Indian team set up with the other 17-year-old being Richa Ghosh. Mithali feels it is important to give young players the space they need to flourish and be there for them when they are struggling. "Giving the players a platform to flourish and gain knowledge is also equally important," Mithali said.

'Senior players need to support the younger players'

You need to give them that space to grow, but at the same time, be around if they fall, that is where I think the senior players step in, said Mithali. "When a young talent falters, you're there to hold them. But it is a journey and they need to find their own feet sometimes," said one of the greats of women's cricket.

Crucial to find some momentum in the UK: Mithali

The South Africa series was India's first in 12 months and they ended up losing both the ODIs and T20s. With tours of England, Australia and New Zealand lined up before the World Cup, Mithali said it is important they find some momentum in the UK. "There is no better preparation for World Cup than playing with England, Australia, New Zealand," she added.

'The focus will be on putting 250 plus scores consistently'

India's traditional strength, their spinners, struggled against South Africa. Mithali said it could be a one-off as they deliver more often but now the focus will be on putting up 250 plus scores consistently.