KCA chief criticizes Sanju Samson over absence from VHT
In a shocking move, the President of the Kerala Cricket Association (KCA), Jayesh George, has publicly criticized wicketkeeper Sanju Samson for his absence from the state's Vijay Hazare Trophy squad.
The omission is believed to be a contributing factor to Samson's exclusion from India's Champions Trophy team.
The tournament is set to commence in February. Here are further details.
Samson's absence from training camp led to squad exclusion
Samson was dropped from the Vijay Hazare Trophy team for skipping a state team training camp.
The move has led to a debate among a few, including Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, who believe this could be a reason for his exclusion from the Champions Trophy team.
However, George hints that there could be more to this than meets the eye.
George reveals Samson's text message and subsequent squad announcement
George revealed that Samson had texted him a short message saying he was unavailable for the preparatory camp. This prompted the board to announce the squad without him.
"I am not sure if Samson missing the tournament was the reason he was excluded," George told MediaOne, stressing it was Samson's text message that led to his omission from the Vijay Hazare squad.
George criticizes Samson's late readiness for selection
George slammed Samson for saying later that he is ready for selection, a move that goes against KCA's policies.
He emphasized that no player, including Samson, can play for the state side at their convenience.
"Be it Sanju Samson or any other player, KCA has a policy in place that needs to be respected," George said firmly during the interview.
Samson's form and future prospects in T20I series
Despite missing out on the Champions Trophy squad, Samson has been in good touch in India's white-ball cricket, having scored three centuries in his last five T20Is. He was especially brilliant against South Africa.
Moreover, Samson has been picked for the upcoming five-match T20I series against England, starting January 22.