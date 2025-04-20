Eastern Railway to allow male passengers in ladies' special trains
What's the story
In a major change, Sealdah Division of the Eastern Railway has decided to open a few Matribhumi local train coaches, which were exclusively for women commuters, to male passengers too.
The decision was taken after the occupancy of these ladies' special trains was closely monitored and was found not to be running to full capacity.
Facilities upgrade
Infrastructure development supports capacity enhancement
The Sealdah Division, which caters to over 18 lakh passengers a day, recently underwent infrastructure upgrades: 900 services were converted from nine-car EMU rakes to 12-car EMU rakes.
Due to this overall capacity increase, it was decided that female commuters could still travel comfortably even if some Matribhumi local coaches were made general coaches for male passengers.
Coach allocation
Partial allocation of Matribhumi local coaches for male passengers
Sealdah Division clarified that not all coaches of Matribhumi local trains will be opened for male passengers. Some will continue to remain exclusive for female commuters.
"In a bid to streamline passenger flow, reduce congestion and improve overall train operations, Sealdah Division will notify soon for allowing male passengers also to board in a few earmarked coaches of Matribhumi locals," it said.
Service adjustment
Female passengers make up 25% of Sealdah division's ridership
About a quarter of the passengers of the Sealdah Division are women. They have long been demanding that the number of Matribhumi local train coaches be increased from two to three.
"As per the proportionate female percentage of 25%, it is transformed to three coaches in a 12-coach EMU," said another statement from the division.
"Accordingly, half of the third coach from either end has been converted from a general coach to a ladies' coach."