What's the story

A tragedy struck Khedli town in Rajasthan's Alwar district when two sanitation workers died of suffocation while cleaning a sewer line at a paper mill.

Lacchi (50) and Hemraj (13), also called Akash, son of Sagar Valmiki, have been identified as the victims.

Their untimely deaths have led to protests by the victims' families and Valmiki community members.