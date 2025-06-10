What's the story

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri has officially renamed his upcoming project The Delhi Files to The Bengal Files.

Agnihotri made the announcement on X (formerly known as Twitter), where he shared the updated poster with the new name.

Originally announced as part of his "Files" trilogy following The Tashkent Files (2019) and the widely discussed The Kashmir Files (2022), the project had been in development under the working title The Delhi Files.