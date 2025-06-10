Vivek Agnihotri renames 'The Delhi Files'; reveals 'teaser coming' soon
What's the story
Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri has officially renamed his upcoming project The Delhi Files to The Bengal Files.
Agnihotri made the announcement on X (formerly known as Twitter), where he shared the updated poster with the new name.
Originally announced as part of his "Files" trilogy following The Tashkent Files (2019) and the widely discussed The Kashmir Files (2022), the project had been in development under the working title The Delhi Files.
Announcement details
Agnihotri announced release date, too
Agnihotri took to his X account, writing, "BIG ANNOUNCEMENT. The Delhi Files is now The Bengal Files. Teaser coming this Thursday, 12 June 2025 at 12pm. In cinemas on 05 September 2025."
Agnihotri had previously explained that the title change was due to the film's focus on Bengal and feedback from the public, as he had previously hinted at it in a post asking for public opinion on the name.
Teaser insights
Teaser featuring Mithun Chakraborty was released earlier this year
Audience got a glimpse of what's to come with a teaser, which was released earlier this year.
It featured actor Mithun Chakraborty looking serious as he's seen walking through a dim hallway in silence while reading the Preamble to the Constitution, but with a burnt tongue.
The teaser received significant attention and emotional reactions.
Film information
Film aims to uncover hidden truths about Bengal
Newly titled The Bengal Files, the film claims to highlight painful events from Bengal's history.
Chakraborty will be joined by Anupam Kher, Pallavi Joshi, and Govind Namdev in key roles.
Written and directed by Agnihotri, it is produced by Abhishek Agarwal and Joshi under I Am Buddha Productions and Abhishek Agarwal Arts, with Tej Narayan Agarwal as co-producer.