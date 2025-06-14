Kartik Aaryan's 'Chandu Champion' heads to Shanghai Film Festival
What's the story
Kabir Khan's Chandu Champion, starring Kartik Aaryan, has been selected for the 27th Shanghai International Film Festival.
The film recently won two awards at the New York Indie Film Festival Awards: Best Film and Best Actor for Aaryan.
Khan announced the news on Instagram on Sunday, saying, "ONE YEAR and the Champion is still running strong."
Film's plot
More about the movie
The biographical sports drama Chandu Champion revolves around India's first Paralympic gold medalist, Murlikant Petkar.
The film depicts his journey as he faces numerous obstacles but never loses hope. His indomitable spirit and determination helped him overcome these challenges, eventually leading to a historic victory.
The film also starred Vijay Raaz and Bhuvan Arora.
Future films
Aaryan's upcoming films
Aaryan is currently shooting for Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri with Ananya Panday. The film will be released on February 13, 2026.
He also has the much-anticipated Naagzilla in his pipeline, produced by Karan Johar. It will also premiere next year.
He is also working on a romance drama with Anurag Basu and Sreeleela.