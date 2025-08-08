Huma Qureshi's cousin murdered in Delhi; two arrested

Asif Qureshi, the cousin of Bollywood actor Huma Qureshi , was killed late Thursday night in a parking dispute in the Nizamuddin area of Delhi. The incident occurred around 11:00pm on Jangpura Bhogal Lane, when an argument between Qureshi and a group of men over parking a two-wheeler near his house gate turned violent. The attackers allegedly assaulted him with sharp weapons.

Details Neighbors had picked fights with Qureshi earlier too Qureshi's wife, Sainaz Qureshi, claimed that the attackers had previously picked fights with him over the same parking issue. She said that when he returned home from work on Thursday evening, he found a neighbor's two-wheeler blocking the main entrance to his house. When he asked them to move it, they allegedly started abusing him and then attacked him with sharp weapons.

Investigation underway Police register case, accused are locals Qureshi was rushed to the nearest hospital in critical condition but was declared dead by doctors. Police have filed a case under Sections 103(1) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at the Hazrat Nizamuddin police station. The accused, identified as Ujjwal (19) and Gautam (18), are residents of the same locality living on Church Lane, just a few houses away from the victim's home. They were arrested shortly after the incident.