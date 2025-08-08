Huma Qureshi's cousin murdered in Delhi; two arrested
What's the story
Asif Qureshi, the cousin of Bollywood actor Huma Qureshi, was killed late Thursday night in a parking dispute in the Nizamuddin area of Delhi. The incident occurred around 11:00pm on Jangpura Bhogal Lane, when an argument between Qureshi and a group of men over parking a two-wheeler near his house gate turned violent. The attackers allegedly assaulted him with sharp weapons.
Details
Neighbors had picked fights with Qureshi earlier too
Qureshi's wife, Sainaz Qureshi, claimed that the attackers had previously picked fights with him over the same parking issue. She said that when he returned home from work on Thursday evening, he found a neighbor's two-wheeler blocking the main entrance to his house. When he asked them to move it, they allegedly started abusing him and then attacked him with sharp weapons.
Investigation underway
Police register case, accused are locals
Qureshi was rushed to the nearest hospital in critical condition but was declared dead by doctors. Police have filed a case under Sections 103(1) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at the Hazrat Nizamuddin police station. The accused, identified as Ujjwal (19) and Gautam (18), are residents of the same locality living on Church Lane, just a few houses away from the victim's home. They were arrested shortly after the incident.
Ongoing probe
Locals demand justice for Qureshi
The police have sent the body for post-mortem and are investigating to understand the sequence of events and the role of each accused in the attack. The incident has sparked outrage among locals who are demanding justice for Qureshi. They have questioned how a minor parking dispute could escalate into such a brutal attack.