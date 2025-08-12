'Saiyaara' inspired me to make a love story: Karan Johar

Saiyaara has become a huge hit this year—crossing ₹500 crore worldwide—even though it stars newcomers Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda instead of big names. Critics and audiences are loving its emotional storytelling and music (which Johar called "a character in this film"). Stars like Alia Bhatt have also praised it for being heartfelt and soulful.

On why big stars don't take risks

Johar pointed out that many mainstream actors these days avoid risky roles because they're too focused on box office numbers.

He said, "I don't think many mainstream actors want to take a chance today. I think the box office game has become too important."

For him, Saiyaara's success is proof that good stories can still win hearts—even without the usual star power.