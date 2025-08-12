'Saiyaara' inspired me to make a love story: Karan Johar
Karan Johar recently shared that watching Mohit Suri's 2025 film Saiyaara made him want to dive back into making romantic movies.
On The Streaming Show Season 3, he said, "When I watched Saiyaara, I think after a long time I felt so inspired. I was like, I want to make a love story."
'Saiyaara' is a blockbuster
Saiyaara has become a huge hit this year—crossing ₹500 crore worldwide—even though it stars newcomers Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda instead of big names.
Critics and audiences are loving its emotional storytelling and music (which Johar called "a character in this film").
Stars like Alia Bhatt have also praised it for being heartfelt and soulful.
On why big stars don't take risks
Johar pointed out that many mainstream actors these days avoid risky roles because they're too focused on box office numbers.
He said, "I don't think many mainstream actors want to take a chance today. I think the box office game has become too important."
For him, Saiyaara's success is proof that good stories can still win hearts—even without the usual star power.