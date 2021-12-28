India Vaccination: COVAXIN for teens aged 15-18; booster after 9 months

Vaccination: COVAXIN for teens aged 15-18; booster after 9 months

Written by Saptak Datta Twitter Published on Dec 28, 2021, 08:16 am

The 15–18 year demographic will be vaccinated from January 3, while the “precaution” doses will be offered from January 10 onwards.

The central government on Monday released guidelines for COVID-19 vaccinations for teenagers aged 15-18 years and "precaution" and booster doses. "Precaution" doses will only be allowed for healthcare and frontline workers and persons aged over 60 years with co-morbidities. The 15-18 year demographic will be vaccinated from January 3, while the "precaution" doses will be offered from January 10 onwards.

Context Why does this story matter?

(Source: Unsplash/CDC)

The announcement comes amid mounting fears over the spread of the new Omicron variant, which has prompted states to enact new restrictions. Due to the variant, several countries have ramped up efforts to push out booster doses. Omicron is a highly mutated strain of the coronavirus that is said to be more contagious. It has been found in over 100 countries.

Information Precaution doses after 9 months

(Source: Unsplash/Mika Baumeister)

"The prioritization and sequencing of this precaution dose would be based on the completion of nine months," the government said. The precaution dose will be provided to eligible persons on doctor's advice. The Drugs Controller General of India had on Saturday given emergency use authorization to Bharat Biotech's COVAXIN for children aged 12 and up with specified conditions.

Registration Registration through Co-WIN application

Those who are eligible for 'precaution doses' or booster shots can register for it using their Co-WIN account. When beneficiaries become eligible for the booster shot, the Co-WIN system will notify them. Teenagers aged 15-18 years will also be required to register on the Co-WIN site. They will also be able to register through their school IDs.